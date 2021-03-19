Man arrested for firing outside SP office

Islamabad : The police have arrested a suspect involved in gun shooting at the gate of SP City office here on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Musawwar hailing from Sargodha, came at the gate of SP City office on Thursday morning, picked the gun of a policeman on duty and opened firing, chanting slogan ‘Khatm-e-Nabuwat zindabad.’ He was however immediately apprehended by the police personnel on the spot.

The suspect was investigated by the Investigation and Security wings of the Islamabad police, whether he had any links with

any religious or extremists outfit or he had any intentions to target any diplomatic or government personality.

“His medical as well as mental health examination would also be carried out, to establish his motives”, the people engaged in the investigation of the case, said when contacted.

The investigation agency collected information about the suspect that the individual and his family belong to ‘Sunni Brelvi’ sect and don't have any extremist tendencies.

The individual has returned from Saudi Arabia and couldn't go back due to COVID, the sources maintained and added, due to unemployment and issues with his ex-employer at Saudi Arabia, the suspect became mentally disturbed and is being treated by psychiatrists.

Some 3 months back he once shared with local Imam Masjid that he wants to join Jihad, the sources said.

He was self motivated through watching YouTube videos. Reports of the individual are being acquired from the concerned clinic to submit before the higher authorities, the sources concluded.