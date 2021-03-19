DHO categorises ICT with highest number of cases

Islamabad : District Health Officer Islamabad Capital Territory Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia has shared an important piece of information on his twitter account showing zones in the federal capital with COVID-19 threat on the basis of the spread of the virus.

The DHO marked areas as Red Zone with the highest number of cases while showing areas as Orange Zone with medium threat and areas as Green Zone with a lower number of cases for public information.

Dr. Zaeem also shared ‘last 10 days heat map’ with ‘The News’ showing intensity of COVID-19 outbreak in different zones of the federal capital. The information may serve a great purpose in slowing down the spread of the virus enabling individuals to take prompt action and follow SOPs accordingly while moving in different areas of the federal capital.