FDE relaxes age for exams

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has relaxed age condition for centralised annual exams for 5th and 8th grades.

According to the FDE, which regulates Islamabad's government schools and colleges, under the Education Code 2006, the age for admission to Class-I is between five and six years and for pre-school programme of nursery/preparatory classes, it four to five years respectively.

In order to facilitate admission process, the FDE Academic Wing has issued a circular with the approval of the director general granting relaxation in upper and lower age limit up to three months at the time of admission.

"The Competent Authority has approved the age relaxation in eligibility for Class-V & Class-VIII examinations. For the Centralised Annual Examination Class-V minimum age limit is nine years and eight months and for the Centralised Annual Examination Class-VIII, the minimum age limit is 12 years and eight months."

In a circular, the FDE said heads of all educational institutions would manage the cases at their own level in accordance with those instructions.