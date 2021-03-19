Five deaths, 703 corona patients from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another five lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district but the much alarming fact is that 703 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the twin cities in the last 24 hours setting a new record as for the first time during the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, over 700 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region in a single day.

It is worth mentioning here that confirmation of 703 patients is the fourth highest number of patients tested positive from the region in a single day since the outbreak hit Pakistan. It is also the highest number of patients registered in a day from the region in 2021.

Earlier, on June 14 in 2020, as many as 875 new patients were tested positive for the disease from the twin cities in a day which is, so far, the highest number of patients tested positive in a day from the region while on June 7, 2020, as many as 787 new patients were reported from twin cities. On November 26 last year, 724 new patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 and after that, the number of patients reported in a day from the region crossed the figure of 700 for the first time on Thursday.

According to many health experts, the third wave of the outbreak seems to be getting out of control at least in the twin cities and despite a tremendous increase in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 from the region, one can witness that individuals are in no mood of following SOPs properly. Almost all markets are operating as per routine and there is no serious following of even wearing masks by individuals.

Experts say that it is time for the concerned government authorities to take serious steps to implement SOPs to prevent further spread of the virus otherwise the situation would be much damaging in the coming days.

According to details, as many as 538 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 49,476 while the virus has claimed two more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 531. On Thursday, there were 4,117 active cases of the disease from ICT.

Meanwhile, another 165 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking the total number of confirmed patients from the district to 14,286, of which 12,666 patients have so far recovered.

As many as three patients from Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 677.

On Thursday, there were 943 active cases of coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi of which 118 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 825.