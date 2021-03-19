Tajikstan’s Olympic hammer champ Nazarov banned for two years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Tajikstan’s Dilshod Nazarov, who won Olympic hammer gold in the 2016 Rio Games, was on Thursday banned for two years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced.
Re-testing of Nazarov’s sample from the 2011 World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, had shown the presence of a prohibited substance, namely DHCMT, or oral turinabol, a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid.