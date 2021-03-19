Athletes anticipate duller Olympics but still with a glint of gold

LAUSANNE: An Olympics under the dark cloud of Covid-19 may not be the experience athletes had hoped for, but they are still eager to grab their chance to shine, be there fans or not.

With the postponed Olympics set to start on July 22, the organisers are still wrestling with the issue of how many spectators they can safely allow in venues.

A decision on whether any foreign visitors will be allowed into the country to see the spectacle is expected before the torch relay begins, without any spectators because of coronavirus restrictions, on March 25.

AFP asked athletes what they thought of the prospect of a Games in front of small crowds or even without any spectators at all.

American middle-distance runner Craig Engels could have expected to race in front of 68,000 spectators in the rebuilt National Stadium in Tokyo.

“It kind of sucks not having friends and family there because any time I’ve ever imagined finishing my final race at an Olympics, I imagine running up to the stands and hugging my parents,” said Engels, who beat Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz Jr to win the US title in 2019.

“I think I’ll still be running in 2024 so at least my whole dream of the Olympic experience isn’t shot,” said the 26-year-old.

“But it sucks for those athletes who are retiring this year.”

One of those is 38-year-old Indian boxer Mary Kom, who is a six-time world champion but whose best Olympic performance was a bronze in London in 2012.

“We are in a situation that is beyond our control and against our wishes. Therefore we have to accept the reality,” said the mother-of-three.

“The empty or full stadium wouldn’t affect my bout and my performance though crowds and supporters make it interesting and thrilling.

“To me, the only thing that will be in my mind is to win the game and realise the long-cherished dream. The environment outside the ring is secondary.”

American sprinter Brittany Brown, the 200m silver medallist at the World Championships in Doha, said no fans would be “disappointing because this is every four years”.

“The Olympics is also a celebration. So knowing that your family and friends can’t be there is disheartening,” she said.

“At the same time it’s encouraging because you know that the organisers are taking proper precautions. It’s a weird dichotomy — you’re happy because they are prioritising safety, but also disappointed because you’re like ‘Gosh, I really wanted to share this moment’.”

Other track and field athletes agree they will miss the crowds.

“It won’t be as euphoric, but we’ll deal with it,” said French world record holder Kevin Mayer, who won the decathlon in Rio in 2016.

French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, who won the gold medal in London and silver in Rio — where he infamously broke down in tears at what he called the crowd’s biased support for eventual gold medallist and home favourite Thiago Braz, said he had learned to compete without fans.

“We’ve had a whole season behind closed doors,” he said. “It won’t have the same flavour but... when you put 10 people on the start line, everyone wants to win, whether there is an audience or not.”