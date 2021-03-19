Pakistan equestrian team performance lauded

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer lauded the success of the seven-member Pakistan equestrian team which recently visited India to participate in the world cup qualifiers of the Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship 2021.

Fatima Fertilizer were the sponsors of the team.

The event took place at Greater Noida from March 16 to 18.

Pakistani tent peggers made the nation proud by winning a gold medal in the individual lance event and a silver medal in the team lance event.

All teams are waiting to know which teams qualified for the world cup championship.

Fatima Fertilizer has been a long-standing partner of the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan, supporting it to revive this traditional sports that is most admired by the Pakistani farmers community.

Rabel Sadozai, National Marketing Manager at Fatima Fertilizer, said: “Our mission is to win the hearts of Pakistani farmers by supporting their most preferred game. We have a long standing partnership with Equestrian Federation of Pakistan with a firm commitment to support them in reviving this traditional sport to its past glory.”

Tent pegging is a traditional sport of equestrian discipline and has been played in Pakistan for decades. The sport is internationally played in a lot of countries around the World, but is most popular within the commonwealth countries.