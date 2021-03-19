PCB finally decides to show leniency for clubs registration

ISLAMABAD: Following a considerable hue and cry from all the stakeholders, the domestic department of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to ease the conditions as much as possible for the clubs’ registration process and show leniency to the registered clubs during first year of affiliation.

Nadeem Khan, director high performance, and Junaid Zia, general manager domestic cricket, Thursday held a virtual conference with the members of Northern Association in which it was stressed that for the first year all the active clubs should be backed in order to get the system going.

“It is just a start and the clubs may face difficulties in fulfilling all the requirements. To make the things easier and keep the system on track, the clubs will be accommodated if they fail to meet one condition or the other because it is all about restarting the club activities,” Junaid said.

Barring the Southern Association, the PCB’s domestic department held a virtual meeting with all other provincial associations during the last four days.

“These meetings are being held mainly to clear some of the ambiguities surfacing from the different documents. Besides clarifying these, there were several questions put forth by the associations’ members that needed answers. We have made it clear to the members that accommodative behavior would be extended to the clubs that will succeed in getting registration with the PCB.”

Junaid added that the PCB had been planning to give back the income generated by the clubs and players’ registration to the same city association to which these clubs belong.

“There is no hard and fast rule that the same club would be benefited once the generated amount gets back to the city association. However, one thing is certain that the funds will be given back to the respective city association for the club activities.”

He added that the PCB had got the approval of extending leniency to the clubs for the first year. “We have got the Governing Board’s permission in this regard.”

‘The News’ has learnt that the questions put forward to the PCB officials were more related to the players’ registration, meaning that if one player’s name surfaces for two different clubs or a player sends his name from two different cities what should be done in this regard.

The associations were told that it will be like first come first serve. A club that dispatches the name of that particular player first will have that particular player in the club. The same will be the case with a player who finds his name in the list of two different associations.

The PCB’s officials also told the associations’ members to enroll a set number of players for each club. When it comes to players’ registration, association members were told that a player who seeks registration with a new club will have to pay fresh registration fee.