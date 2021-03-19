PWF to field three top wrestlers in Almaty events

KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) is set to field three top wrestlers in the Asian qualifying round for Olympics and the Asian Championship to be held next month in Kazakhstan.

The Asian qualifying round for Olympics will be held in Almaty from April 9-11 from which the top two grapplers in each weight category will qualify for this year’s Tokyo Olympics. And this will be immediately followed by the Asian Championship, also to be held in Almaty, from April 13-18. Asian Championship is not part of the Olympic qualification process.

“We are sending Mohammad Inam, Mohammad Bilal and Haroon Abid for these twin assignments next month,” PWF secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Inam, the country’s top seed, will be fighting in the 97 kilogramme. His previous weight was 86 kg. Mohammad Bilal, cousin of Inam, will flex his muscles in the 57 kg while Japan-based Haroon Abid will aim to impress in the 125 kg.

Haroon is the nephew of Jhara Pehalwan. He was taken to Japan by former Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki who backed him in his growth as a wrestler.

But the big issue is that these wrestlers are not being backed by the state. Their camp is being held under the PWF at the Punjab College Lahore.

“We wrote several times to the government that our camp should be held but you know the state did not act. We can only write them and cannot do anything more,” Arshad said.

“The last time our wrestlers featured in the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal. It will be after one and a half years that we will be featuring in the international circuit,” Arshad said.

“Wrestling is a potential discipline and it is the responsibility of the state to back it properly. During the last three years we have not been given any camp despite sending so many requests to the PSB,” Arshad said.

“Wrestling is played on mat and here there is no such facility. Mostly mud wrestling is held here. The state should look into these things which count a lot. The Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself a sportsman but during his tenure as Prime Minister our sport suffered the most. I request the PM that the state should take care of our wrestlers who have been winning medals in the international circuit,” Arshad said.