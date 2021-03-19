Maisam stars in Larosh CC's big win

KARACHI: Maisam Khan played an impressive knock of 147 runs off just 99 balls to help Larosh Cricket Club beat Paposhnagar Cricket Club by a huge margin of 193 runs in All Sindh Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament here at TMC Ground.

Larosh CC batted first and put on board 367-7 in 45 overs. Maisam smashed 14 boundaries and two sixes in his brilliant knock.

Paposhnagar CC were all out for 174 runs in 41.2 overs. Rao Waqar picked four wickets.

In another game, Dhaka Sports overpowered Hydri Cricket Club by nine wickets at KCCA Stadium.

Shalimar Cricket Club trounced Pak Flag Cricket Club by eight wickets at KMC Eastern Star ground.

Al-Shahbaz Cricket Club beat Sindh Cricket Club by 48 runs at PCB ground in Larkana. Muhammad Siddique grabbed five wickets for 19 runs.