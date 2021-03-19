Asif, Parbat make it to main rounds

KARACHI: Asif Bachani of Hyderabad and Parbat Kumar of Karachi qualified for the main draw of Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Day Tennis Championship on Thursday at Hyderabad Gymkhana tennis courts in Hyderabad.

Parbat Kumar defeated Sheeraz Bhand of Dadu with 8-3 score and Asif Bachani defeated Nadir Bachani with 8-6 score in the last qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Nadir Bachani also earned a place in main draw as lucky loser on the basis of his semifinal stage performance.

Pakistan’s top tennis player Aqeel Khan is the top seed in the tournament. Muzamil Murtaza is second, KP's Muhammad Shoaib third and Muhammad Abid of Lahore fourth.