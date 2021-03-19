AIBA reject PBF elections, seek names for ad hoc body

KARACHI: The world boxing governing body (AIBA) have rejected the elections of the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) held recently.

AIBA have asked the PBF and its parallel body headed by Jehangir Riaz to nominate two members jointly for the ad hoc commission within 15 days.

“AIBA don’t recognise both elections of the PBF held on January 24, 2021. Therefore AIBA considers there are no valid governing body at the PBF including president and the executive committee,” says an AIBA letter addressed to the PBF president Khalid Mehmood and Jehangir Riaz, the Green Hills head who was declared as ineligible for the PBF elections.

“Hereby AIBA respectfully request the PBF to hold new elections within three months upon receit of this correspondence. Otherwise a notice of serious breach of the AIBA constitution committed by the PBF will be submitted to the Board in result of which the Board will be entitled to apply suspension from membership in accordance with article 13 of the AIBA Constitution,” the letter said.

“AIBA offers to establish an adhoc commission of the PBF with the mandate to hold new elections of the governing bodies and both parties (Mr Khalid Mehmood and Jehnagir Riaz) hereby are kindly requested to jointly nominate two members of this adhoc commission within 15 days upon receipt of the correspondence whereas the chair will be appointed by AIBA. Should the parties fail to nominate two members to the adhoc commission AIBA will do it without further consultations with the parties. Please note that the members of the adhoc commission shall not particpate in the elections,” the letter said.