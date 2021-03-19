Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened further against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 155.45 against dollar, compared with the previous closing of 155.74. It gained 29 paisas, or 0.19 percent.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 156.10 to the dollar, compared with 156.20 on Wednesday.

Dealers said the local unit rose to 154.95 against the dollar in early trades, but it didn’t sustain this level and come back to the 155 mark. The central bank’s intervention has prevented gains in the rupee, they said.

“We expect the rupee to trade around the 155 per dollar level in the coming sessions,” a dealer said.

Analysts said improving Roshan Digital Account inflows, which reached $671 million so far, manageable current account and weakening confidence in the US dollar, has led to an appreciation of 5.8 percent in the rupee since the start of this fiscal year.

“The Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of Pakistan for the month of January (95.3177) also came in lower than December 2020 level (96.3266), showing increasing undervaluation of the PKR against the basket of currencies. PKR continues to improve for the time being and we expect it to stay between 155-160/USD level during FY21,” said Faizan Ahmed, head of research at BMA Capital.