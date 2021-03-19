The government of profit

LAHORE: With the government writ wearing thinner and thinner in many regulatory areas, businesses, almost now a state within the state, are controlling the prices to their advantage. They hardly ever lose.

The prices around the world go up due to some valid reasons. There is pressure on prices if the demand overshoots supply.

The prices also increase if the input costs go up. Additional government levies also result in enhancement of rates. The fluctuation in the value of local currency also impacts the prices of all imported goods or items manufactured from imported inputs. These are normal reasons for increase in prices.

When supplies exceed demand, prices go down accordingly. If the input cost declines the rates of the final product follow the suit. Reduction in government levies also results in reduced prices. The price of imported goods and goods that use imported inputs goes down if the local currency strengthens. This again is normal in economies where the government writ is strong.

This is not so in Pakistan where the retail prices of all imported goods go up the day the currency takes a dip. And manufacturers announce new prices based on enhanced value of dollar. The principle of demand and supply rarely applies in Pakistan. The excess supplies of agricultural items are hoarded to create an impression of short supply and the prices are enhanced. The manufacturers form unholy cartels to curtail production in order to keep the prices high.

Reduction in duties or excise tax rates makes no dent on retail prices the reduction simply increases the profits of the manufacturers and suppliers. On the contrary when the rupee value appreciates the retailers point out they have goods imported at high dollar rates. They promise the prices would be reduced when new imports arrive. This never happens.

Dollar over a year back traded at an all-time high of Rs168. Its current rate is less than Rs157. A look at the prices of all imported items will reveal they are at the same level as a year back. The rupee appreciated against the greenback gradually but had no impact on high retail prices. The car manufacturers increased vehicle’s prices in line with the increase in the dollar value and some continued increasing prices when the dollar was on a gradual decline.

Some argue that businessmen have the right to fix the prices as long as they do not do it in a collusive manner. But who will ascertain whether there is a collusion/cartelisation? Where is the state as the regulator of prices? Ours is a barbarous economy that operates without regulation. It is an economy where the writ of businesses is much stronger than that of the state.

Businesses manipulate cleverly to increase their profits beyond reasonable limits. Sugar and wheat are glaring examples. The rates of these commodities increased on one pretext or the other have now come to stay. Sugar rates have shot up beyond Rs100 per kg although the sugar production was higher. There is no justification for doubling sugar rates in the last 18 months.

Wheat prices from the previous crop are very high. The farmers parted with the commodity at Rs1400 per maund (40kg) and the going rate ranges between Rs2,000 to Rs2,300 per maund. The profits of stockists are not in billions but hundreds of billions of rupees. For the first time in the last three decades the businesses are operating without increasing wages. The corporate profits are at all time high giving an impression of an economy in full bloom. Why are they waiting for the government to increase minimum wage? Why can’t they do it on their own as their writ prevails and not that of the state.

The state and the businessmen must realise we cannot operate in isolation. We have to follow the civilised world where prices remain reasonable because of genuine competition and proper government regulations. What is our Competition Commission of Pakistan doing? Why is it limited to imposing small fines on collusive or deceptive marketing? Why are banks charging even their own cardholders Rs2.50 per ATM transaction? Why are the penalty cases pending in higher courts not strongly pursued? If we look at today’s Pakistan we will see more anticompetitive practices in vogue than when the Competition Commission of Pakistan was instituted.