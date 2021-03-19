Stocks tumble to correction territory ahead of monetary policy meeting

The market on Thursday went on a correction course shedding 1.6 percent as jittery investors went on a selling spree fearing rate spike in the upcoming monetary policy meeting and rise in the number of Covid cases, dealers said.

“Following warnings by Asad Umar on his twitter handle, the market had started melting afterwards. We saw minor rebounds at day end as investors pick some cherries in the end one day before the monetary policy announcement,” Arsalan Soomro at KASB Securities said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 1.6 percent or 726.22 points to close at 44,724.09 points level. KSE-30 shares index shed 2.0 percent or 377.88 points to close at 18,500.84 points level.

As many as 407 scrips were active of which 76 advanced, 307 declined and 24 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 554.06 million shares compared with the turnover of 510.38 million shares in the last trading session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bearish amid pressure in scrips across the board on uncertainty over key interest rate announcement and government decisions ahead of IMF disbursement of $500 million tranche next week.

“Banking scrips outperformed on strong financials and likely status quo in policy decisions. Uncertainty over outcome of new IMF conditions before approval of $6 billion EFF programme reinstatement, and concerns for likely surge in power tariff played a catalytic role in record fall witnessed at PSX.” Analyst Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said bears once again took control of the local bourse as the market made an intraday low of 809 points.

“The market came under pressure on back of rumours that the State Bank might increase the policy rate by 50 basis points. Moreover, the spike in coronavirus cases has also shaken the investors' sentiments.”

Selling pressure was witnessed in the technology and refinery sector, where Netsol declined 7.3 percent, AVN Technologies declined 5.8 percent, TRG Pakistan slipped 6.3 percent, National Refinery slipped 7.1 percent, Attock Refinery was down 5.6 percent and Pakistan Refinery was down 6.0 percent.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said increase in leverage levels during the ongoing week from Rs35 billion on March 12 to Rs41 billion till Wednesday reignited the issue of overleveraging at a time, when key economic decisions were pending on account of monetary policy as well as withdrawal of tax exemptions.

Moving forward, analysts expect the market to remain volatile ahead of policy rate decision and recommend investors to avail any downside as a buying opportunity in valued stocks.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Nestle Pakistan, up Rs50 to close at Rs6,000/share, and Khyber Tobacco, up Rs32.51 to close at Rs466.12/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include Unilever Foods, down Rs120 to close at Rs13,880/share, and Sapphire Textile, down Rs66 to end at Rs882/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Byco Petroleum with a turnover of 57.88 million shares. The scrip shed six paisa to close at Rs10.04/share. K-Electric was second with a turnover of 49.48 million shares. It gained two paisa to close at Rs4.12/share. TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 39.26 million shares. It shed Rs9.31 to finish at Rs138.59.