Economic Advisory Group supports SBP’s autonomy

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Advisory Group (EAG) at PRIME met to deliberate on the central bank autonomy in the context of the SBP Amendment Act, 2021 and termed it a move in the right direction.

The federal cabinet passed SBP amendment bill 2021 last week that had triggered a heated debate. There are many independent economists who are opposing this bill tooth and nail but now PRIME (a think tank) and research institute has come up with all-out support.

In a statement issued on Thursday, it said the bill advocated for more autonomy for Pakistan’s central bank, its independence from the ministry of finance, and the abolishment of the Monetary Policy and Fiscal Coordination Board. EAG agreed that more autonomy for the State Bank of Pakistan was a move in the right direction, but members shared their concerns and reservations. More autonomy ensures SBP operates independently of government interference. This shift makes price stability the key concern for the SBP, freeing it of the whims of ministries and the burden of financing the government's deficit. Some members pointed out that limiting government’s ability to directly finance its expenditure through the central bank will expose the government to market conditions and facilitate fiscal discipline. Despite concerns around inflation in developing economies driven by supply side factors, inflation targeting is globally adopted by developing economies and evidence from across the world corroborates its effectiveness. Addressing the accountability related concerns, EAG pointed out that a move towards an inflation targeting regime automatically makes the State Bank more accountable besides increasing its autonomy. Inflation targeting also reduces currency risks and helps anchor inflation expectations, thus increasing the effectiveness of monetary policy in managing business cycle fluctuations. However, the key question that remains unanswered is: what will be the golden number or inflation band – the inflation target, and who will set it, given weak institutional coordination in the country.

In the absence of a clear inflation band, market participants will be left guessing what inflation will be over the long-term. The uncertainty around the central bank changing its target in the future will undermine the benefits from adopting an inflation targeting regime. Likewise, the transparency and accountability promised in the proposed bill also becomes a pipe dream, in the absence of a clear target range, as the parliament cannot hold the SBP accountable for under or overshooting a target that was not defined beforehand. EAG called for clarity from the government regarding these key concerns.

Further, the limitations of demand-side management of inflation were also brought into the light. The significance of supply-side factors, including free flow of goods across national and international borders and facilitating development of cold storage facilities, was highlighted. It was agreed that an independent central bank will still continue to fall short of meeting its objective of price stability if the economy continues to face supply side disruptions. EAG members expressed their support for autonomy, while asking the government to initiate a public debate on this vital issue to address these concerns, and to harness ownership of institutional stakeholders without which long-term sustainability of the reforms will remain doubtful.