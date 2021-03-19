Rs543bln financing approved in week

KARACHI: The Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) has recorded a growth of 13 percent on a weekly basis to Rs543 billion on March 4 from Rs481 billion on February 25, a brokerage report said on Thursday,

showing a recovery in investment and the economic activities.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced TERF in March 2020 to provide an incentive to businessmen to not delay investment decisions during the coronavirus pandemic. This scheme would expire on March, 31, 2021.

“TERF has shown a growth over the last week as reflected by an increase of 13 percent in approved amount from Rs481 billion (February 25, 2021) to Rs543 billion (March 4, 2021). No of approved cases also increased by 68 to 596 as of 04-Mar-21,” said Arif Habib Limited, citing TERF statistics.

However, the requested amount for the financing fell three percent to Rs748 billion from Rs775 billion.

TERF is a concessionary refinance facility aimed at promoting investment both new and expansion and/or balancing, modernisation and replacement.

Financing under the facility is available through banks and development finance institutions to all sectors across the board except the power sector, where SBP’s refinance facility for renewable energy projects already exists.

Under the scheme, loans up to Rs5 billion are available per project, and are repayable on quarterly and half yearly basis.

The SBP reduced the maximum end user rate from seven percent to five percent on July 8, 2020 significantly increasing the number as well as amount of requests in following months.