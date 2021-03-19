close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

Gold rates up Rs200/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates rose Rs200/tola to Rs106,600/tola in the local market, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs171 to Rs91,392, i0t added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $7 to $1,735/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,370/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,174.55, it added.

