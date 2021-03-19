Forex reserves edges higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves marginally increased to $20.159 billion in the week ended March 12 from $20.157 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose $4 million to $13.019 billion.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks; however, slightly fell to $7.139 billion from $7.141 billion.