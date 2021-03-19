Forex reserves edges higher

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves marginally increased to $20.159 billion in the week ended March 12 from $20.157 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose $4 million to $13.019 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks; however, slightly fell to $7.139 billion from $7.141 billion.