Ministry sanctions Rs950mln for export projects

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has recommended Rs950 million for execution of different projects through Export Development Fund (EDF) during the current fiscal year (FY2021), a statement said on Thursday.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood chaired the 19th Finance Committee meeting of the Board of Administrators of Export Development Fund (EDF) at his ministry.

The committee also approved a budget of Rs8.9 billion for EDF for Financial Year 2021-22 based on EDS (Export Development Surcharge) collection expected during current financial year.

The committee comprises Secretary Commerce, Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Secretary TDAP, Presidents of Federal, Sialkot & Khyber Chamber of Commerce & Industry, representatives of Pakistan Business Council and major associations of textile, surgical, fruits & vegetables, software, fisheries, and poultry sectors among others.

During the meeting the committee deliberated various proposals related to export sectors of Pakistan like leather, cutlery, fisheries, textile, sports goods, garments etc. The meeting was told that proposals amounting to Rs950 million were approved during this fiscal year.

Those projects were related to upgradation and replacement of physical testing equipment at PTTF Laboratory Faisalabad, Testing Laboratory for Leather, Karachi Garment City Company, Hi-Scan X-Ray Inspection System at Sialkot International Airport, Building for SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and compliance to IOTC's Resolutions for the export of tuna.

As per provisions of the EDF Act, Ministry of Finance is mandated to propose to the Parliament an appropriation equivalent to the receipts of the EDS collected during the preceding year.