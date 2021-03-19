Allow trading on weekends: SCCI

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour has expressed reservations over the issuance of notification regarding the closure of businesses on Saturday and Sunday and asked the government to allow trading on weekends.

Chairing a meeting of traders’ at the chamber house on Thursday, Bilour said that the restriction to close trade and commercial hubs, including bazaars, wedding halls, and markets by 8:00pm and a complete suspension of businesses on Saturday and Sunday, can further worsen the situation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has notified closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday in nine COVID-hit districts of the province, including Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat, Kohat, Charsadda, Swabi, Malakand, and Lower Dir districts.

However, medical stores, general stores, and other basic necessities shops will remain open on all days.

Bilour urged the government to relax rules / policies to flourish trade and economic activities. He emphasised that the business community should be consulted before implementation policies.