Karandaaz partners with Haball

ISLAMABAD: Karandaaz Pakistan, under its Pilot to Scale Program, has partnered with Haball to run a project that proves the significance of digitising all supply nodes in the retail value chain for higher acceptance of digital payments, a statement said on Thursday.

It said under this particular grant, Haball, a B2B financial technology company, in collaboration with a corporate entity and branchless banking wallet provider would digitise an entire value chain enabling distributors and their retailers to order and make payments digitally from manufacturers to end-consumers.

“The hypothesis for this pilot project is that the acceptability of digital payments increases if supply chain players from manufacturer to distributor and retailer and to the end consumer are all using digital payment platforms,” the company said in its statement.

The statement further said for the purposes of the pilot, Haball would create an ecosystem where payments are made digitally from corporate to retailer level and vice versa.

“Since retailers will be enabled with digital wallets for making value chain payments, this, in turn, will help them receive payments digitally as well, and the end-consumers will also be able to make digital payments for everyday household items,” it said.