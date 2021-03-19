E-banking transactions rise 22pc to Rs21.4 trillion

KARACHI: Electronic-banking transactions increased 22 percent to Rs21.4 trillion in the second quarter of this fiscal year, showing strong growth in digital financial transactions in the country.

During October-December FY2021, 296.7 million e-banking transactions valuing Rs21.4 trillion were carried out, registering a growth of 24 percent by volume and 22 percent by value, over the same quarter last year, the State Bank of Pakistan’s Quarterly Payment System Review (QPSR) for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020/21 said on Thursday.

“In the last few years, digital payment transactions in Pakistan have shown significant growth, reflecting the favourable impact of the SBP’s policies in shifting customer preferences,” the SBP said.

“Expansion in digital payment infrastructure as well as the emergence of new payment aggregators has played a role in this growth. In line with its declared objectives to digitise payment and financial services, SBP will continue promoting digitisation in the country and expects the industry to support these efforts, which will increase convenience and financial inclusion for all Pakistanis.”

Most of the uptake in e-banking transactions was seen in internet and mobile banking. The volume of mobile banking transactions reached 44 million, (up 147 percent) valuing Rs1.12 trillion (up 192 percent) compared to 17.8 million transactions valuing 382.5 billion in the same quarter, last year. The number of registered mobile phone banking users reached 9.4 million, accounting for an increase of 5 percent. Similarly, 22 million internet banking transactions valuing Rs1.3 trillion were recorded during this period compared to Rs1.1 trillion in the previous quarter.

In response to SBP’s measures to incentivize the installation of point of sale (POS) machines to facilitate digital payments through debit or credit cards, the number of POS machines have shown a notable growth of 18 percent during second quarter FY2021, reaching 62,480 installations throughout the country. On these POS machines, 23 million transactions amounting to Rs115 billion were processed during Q2FY2021, which shows the positive impact of SBP policies conducive to the market, particularly targeted towards increasing the payment acceptance infrastructure in Pakistan.

Card based transactions on e-commerce portals also increased substantially, with e-commerce merchants processing 5.6 million transactions through payment cards amounting to Rs15 billion compared to 3.9 million valuing 11.9 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which marks a shift in the behaviour of Pakistanis, and also complements government efforts in developing a more market friendly landscape for payments by e-commerce merchants.

Total number of payment cards issued in the country stood at 44 million out of which 27.6 million are debit cards and 1.7 million are credit cards. Further, 7.6 million social welfare cards have been issued by banks on behalf of BISP, EOBI and other government organisations.