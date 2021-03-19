Economic landscape

It has been two-and-a-half years since the PTI came to power, and no work has been done so far to revive the economy. PM Imran Khan must come up with a robust economic plan to get the country back on the road to progress and growth. Economic planners need to focus on reviving the agriculture sector and accelerating industrialisation by setting up manufacturing units equipped with necessary facilities across the country. Austerity measures should be adopted to cut down government expenditure. The import of luxury and unnecessary foreign items should be put on hold to compress the rising import bill and conserve dollars. The authorities should take relevant steps to expand the tax base.

A well-thought-out development plan should be developed to facilitate economic activities, accelerate growth and generate employment on a large scale. The SBP’s interest rate needs to be reduced from the existing seven percent to five percent to support businesses and encourage new investment.

Arif Majeed

Karachi