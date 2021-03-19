close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
Fighting the virus

Newspost

 
A majority of people in our country have serious doubts about how effective the Covid-19 vaccine is. These people are believing in the rumours and are putting their lives in danger. Despite knowing what’s happening around the world, these people are still not taking the virus seriously. They don’t get themselves tested even if they have symptoms. Because of the non-serious attitude of the majority, the third wave has arrived in the country. The higher authorities should take strict action to implement SOPs.

Sarah Azhar

Karachi

