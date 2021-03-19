close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
Animal abuse

Newspost

 
March 19, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world. We have already talked about how the virus disrupted every segment of society. What is important to talk about is the story of animal abuse. The last year has been quite tragic for animals in the country. During the initial days of the countrywide lockdown, many animals that were kept in cages suffered from hunger and thirst as they were completely abandoned. They were left alone in miserable conditions. Then, some zoo animals died after their cages were set on fire – this method was used to make the animals get out of their enclosures. It is shocking that there are only a few people that talk about this cruelty against animals. In 2015, a report on animal abuse highlighted that there are 112 million working horses, donkeys and mules in developing countries. In our country these animals are overburdened and underfed.

The higher authorities are requested to have a look at this issue and take proper steps to save the animals.

Kiran Shahzadi

Lahore

