US withdrawal

US President Biden has reiterated his position about the withdrawal of the remaining US troops in Afghanistan. Though he termed it ‘tough’ to withdraw all troops by May 1 as the Trump Administration had promised, it has become a major demand by the Taliban for the continuation of the peace process. It was clear from the beginning to most observers of regional politics that the deal Trump negotiated was not solidly built. Trump worked it out in apparent haste in February 2020 to score some political points for his impending presidential elections. There was no major consultation with other parties such as the Kabul government and Pakistan. Trump agreed with the Taliban to pull the US troops out from Afghanistan in exchange for a commitment on peace talks and other issues. The number of US troops in the country was more than 12,000 in 2020. Now there remain only 2,500 troops and perhaps another thousand or so special operations forces, according to some reports.

While President Biden has not entirely ruled out the possibility of complete withdrawal, the likelihood of it happening remains low as the Taliban have continued with their attacks. It appears that the onus is now on the Taliban to halt their attacks so that orderly transition can happen. Lately, Moscow has also emerged as another player which wants to act as a facilitator to restore peace in Afghanistan. The Moscow meeting is different, in the sense that it invited US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and officials from the Afghan government, China, Pakistan, and the Taliban. This is something the Trump administration never did. To Pakistan’s pleasure, Russia has excluded India from the equation; that is what the Biden Administration must appreciate as well.

If the meeting in Moscow is able to inject momentum into Afghan peace talks, that will be a major boost to the prospects for a smooth transition from the present setup to an interim government to oversee fair and free elections in Afghanistan, perhaps under the supervision of the UN. Since the talks have sputtered for long, now it is about time the parties negotiated a peaceful settlement. From the US side, American officials are also arranging for a conference that is likely to take place in April in Turkey. For all this to happen and succeed, the Taliban must try to normalize their role as political players rather than as a militant force. A comprehensive ceasefire is needed to allow space to the government in Kabul to hammer out a way forward.