Fri Mar 19, 2021
AFP
March 19, 2021

Indian passenger train ‘rolls backwards for 35 km’

World

NEW DELHI: An Indian passenger train rolled backwards for 35 kilometres, reports said on Thursday, in an alarming but injury-free incident caught in a video that went viral on social media.

The "mechanical failure" hit the service from New Delhi to Tanakpur, Uttarakhand state, after the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting an animal on the tracks, the NDTV channel reported. The rail company later said the animal in question was a cow. Reports said the out-of-control train reversed almost 35 kilometres, but the railways ministry did not immediately confirm the distance.

