North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place

SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday it will ignore all US efforts to foster contact or dialogue unless Washington changes course, hours before President Joe Biden’s top envoys held talks in Seoul.

The comments from the North’s first vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui came with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in the South for the second leg of an Asian tour to bolster a united front against the nuclear-armed North and an increasingly assertive China.

The pair have repeatedly called for the "complete denuclearisation of North Korea" on their trip, which began in Japan. There could be no contact nor dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang "unless the US rolls back its hostile policy towards the DPRK", Choe said in a statement carried on Thursday by the official Korean Central News Agency, referring to the North by its official name.

The "new regime" in the US, she added, had only put forward a "lunatic theory of ‘threat from north Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearisation’". Pyongyang has closed its borders for more than a year to try to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in neighbouring China. It had maintained silence during the first weeks of the Biden administration, with state media not even mentioning the new US leadership until this week.