Spain legalises euthanasia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Parliament voted through a law legalising euthanasia on Thursday making Spain one of few nations to allow terminally-ill or gravely-injured patients to end their own suffering.
A priority for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government, the law was drafted following public pressure generated by several high-profile cases, notably that of Ramon Sampedro whose plight was immortalised in the Oscar-winning 2004 film "The Sea Inside".