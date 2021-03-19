Spain legalises euthanasia

MADRID: Parliament voted through a law legalising euthanasia on Thursday making Spain one of few nations to allow terminally-ill or gravely-injured patients to end their own suffering.

A priority for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government, the law was drafted following public pressure generated by several high-profile cases, notably that of Ramon Sampedro whose plight was immortalised in the Oscar-winning 2004 film "The Sea Inside".