Suspected Jihadists kill 12 in Yemen

DUBAI: Suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen in Yemen killed four civilians and eight pro-government soldiers in a dawn attack on Thursday, launching grenades and firing machine guns on a southern checkpoint, an official said. The suspected Jihadists opened fire in the southern province of Abyan before escaping, the official told AFP, asking not to be named.