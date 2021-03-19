Azerbaijan pardons 38 jailed critics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAKU: Azerbaijan’s strongman President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday pardoned 38 regime critics, labelled as "political prisoners" by rights groups. Western governments and activists have repeatedly criticised the leadership of the energy-rich Caucasus nation for jailing political opponents and critical journalists. Thursday’s move saw a total of 625 inmates pardoned, a decree released by Aliev’s office said.