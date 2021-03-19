close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
AFP
March 19, 2021

BBC to shift 400 jobs out of London

World

AFP
March 19, 2021

LONDON: The BBC announced on Thursday it will shift around 400 roles out of London as part of its "biggest transformation in decades" to "better reflect" all parts of Britain. The broadcaster, which has been accused by Conservatives of political bias and failing to understand the Brexit vote, is aiming to change the tone of its programmes and journalism.

In 2011, it moved hundreds of staff and a number of services to a major new base at Salford, near Manchester, but new director-general Tim Davie said he is eager to ramp up the relocations. "These plans will get us closer to audiences, create jobs and investment, and develop and nurture new talent."

