Cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while weak moisture was penetrating in parts. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north eastern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain occurred in Pattan and Kalam, Met officials said adding Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -04°C while in Lahore, it was 16.7°C and maximum was 31.3°C.