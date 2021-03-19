62 PSCA officers rewarded

LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority rewards 62 police communication officers on their outstanding performance here on Thursday.

PSCA rewarded its “Champion Performers,” 53 male and nine female officers, who bossed their domains, with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at IC3 floor.

The PSCA MD along with COO graced the occasion and acknowledged the services of more than 62 outstanding officers deployed in various sections of the centre. MD Rao Sardar Ali Khan distributed certificates and cash prizes among the officers from IC3 sections such as Operations Monitoring Centre, Video Control Centre, Media Monitoring Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Dispatch Control Centre, Access Control Centre, Lost & Found Centre, PUCAR15 and Electronic Data Analysis Centre.