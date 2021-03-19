Rescue 1122 officers greeted

LAHORE:Rescue 1122 Punjab Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated senior rescue officers from Emergency Services Headquarters and academy on notification of milestone achievement of Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act.

Chairing a meeting at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Thursday, the Punjab Emergency Service DG congratulated all the officers. He said the role of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, members of the Punjab Assembly, in unanimously approving the bill was highly commendable.

This historic step of the government would definitely increase the morale of the rescuers as they would be provided with long-awaited service structure, the opportunity of regularisation after three years of contract service and regular promotion after due course of time as mentioned in the bill, he added.