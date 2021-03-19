Stakeholders’ support key to enforce SNC: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Thursday said enforcing single national curriculum (SNC) meant constitution of a framework to publish books.

The minister stated this during a meeting on single national curriculum with the members of Pakistan Chamber of Education. Managing Director Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board (PCTB) Dr Farooq Manzoor, secretary general Pakistan Chamber of Education Ali Raza and others were present in the meeting. The minister said it was very important to take into confidence all stakeholders to enforce single national educational curriculum in educational institutions successfully. Ali Raza lauded the success of 'one nation, one curriculum' initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab Chief Minister. He said the framework of single national curriculum and its content was the best. He said reservations regarding enforcement of similar educational curriculum had been removed with the cooperation of Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board (PCTB). Ali Raza also praised the efforts of the PCTB Managing Director, who removed apprehensions regarding single national curriculum by having meetings with representatives of school owners, publishers and other stakeholders of Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.