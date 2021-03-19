PSDA introduces registration portal

LAHORE:Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) has introduced online registration portal for technical and vocational institutions.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday inaugurated the portal in order to make the registration process of the technical education institutions easy. He said the government was bringing technical education institutions under the umbrella of Punjab Skills Development Authority. The body will monitor public and private institutions and the standard of monitoring will be the same for public and private technical education institutions.

The minister said that skilled manpower was essential for rapid economic growth and the provincial government was focusing on providing skilled manpower as per the local needs. In this regard, TEVTA courses have been adapted to modern requirements.

Further, the government has spent Rs 1.5 billion in the ongoing year to make the youth useful citizens. Similarly, the government of Pakistan is striving to achieve the target of 10 million jobs as per the PTI manifesto, he added.

Aslam Iqbal said that development works in Special Economic Zones were being completed expeditiously and priority was being given to IT sector in industrial estates. Meanwhile, the government has simplified the business registration process and consolidated taxes. DG Punjab Skills Development Authority Saleha Saeed briefed about the process of online registration of technical education institutes and future plans.