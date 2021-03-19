Ajoka’s budding writers’ presentation tomorrow

LAHORE:Aspiring writers from Ajoka institute’s art of writing course will present original creative writings on Saturday (tomorrow) in a live online streaming ceremony on the Facebook.

Four young writers, including Saqib Ali Rana, Aamir Ali, Rafia Kashif and Aqsa Gharshin will present their new writings entitled “Azal Se Abad Tak”, “Dhundly Khawab”, “Mainda Ishq V Toon” and “Barlaas “respectively.

This will be the 9th presentation of Ajoka’s writing and acting class students, including Ishrat Shaheen, Bisma Ghazal, Qurat-ul-Ain Taj and Khurram Hamid will join the writers in the reading session.

All writers have developed their scripts under the mentorship of Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Nadeem and explored different themes and motivating stories in their writings. Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem briefed that from the start of corona pandemic, Ajoka was focusing on the training of upcoming talent and providing them necessary professional expertise in short-term courses for better nourishment in various fields, including acting, writing, dance and art of anchoring as well. Upcoming talented artistes from country and abroad are attending these online classes. He added that new writing course would start from 27th March and some young passionate writers had already enrolled to participate in it. The ceremony will go live on Facebook and can also be on Ajoka’s official YouTube Channel later.