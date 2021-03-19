close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

Lahore

March 19, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has appointed Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice-Chancellor as the head of an evaluation committee on setting up new departments in a private university. According to the notification, VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza will be the convener of the seven-member committee. Other members include Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair, Prof Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, Dr Atif Yaqoob, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Mian Khalil-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Ramzan.

