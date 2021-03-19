tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has appointed Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice-Chancellor as the head of an evaluation committee on setting up new departments in a private university. According to the notification, VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza will be the convener of the seven-member committee. Other members include Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair, Prof Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, Dr Atif Yaqoob, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Mian Khalil-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Ramzan.