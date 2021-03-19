SMEDA signs MoU

LAHORE:The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and University of Central Punjab (UCP) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate and extend cooperation for promotion of entrepreneurship in youths with a special focus on women entrepreneurship.

The MoU was signed by Javed Afzal, SMEDA-Punjab provincial chief and Prof Dr Muhammad Mansoor, UCP rector on behalf of their organisations. Fouad Riaz Bajwa, director, ORIC UCP, Muhammad Asif, manager, Business Development Service, SMEDA Punjab and faculty members of UCP were also present. Under the MoU, SMEDA and UCP will undertake efforts and programmes for promotion of entrepreneurial culture among the students and alumni. This includes support for creating linkage with the industry for exchange of information and expertise, joint training programmes and workshops for students in the areas of mutual interest including but not limited to entrepreneurship, development of business plans, idea generation and business start-up.

In addition, both organisations will collaborate to conduct joint research in the areas pertaining to SME sector and entrepreneurship development in Pakistan. The MoU will also facilitate mutual sharing of research.

Speaking on this occasion, SMEDA-Punjab Provincial Chief Javed Afzal said that the MoU had been concluded with an understanding to work towards the development of a positive entrepreneurial culture in the region. The prime purpose of the MoU is to cooperate and coordinate on inter-institutional efforts and initiatives to arrive at academic and professional collaboration to enhance industry-academia linkage, he added and hoped that the MoU would be helpful to organise SMEDA and UCP services in creating new business start-ups among young business graduates.