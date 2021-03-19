‘Govt to introduce bill on transgenders rights’

LAHORE:University of Home Economics (UHE) in collaboration with Bargad organised a one-day Vice Chancellors Conference on Equity and Inclusion of Marginalised Communities in Higher Education: Opportunities and Challenges.

According to a press release, Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Alam Augustine; Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of 12 universities along with experts and representatives from marginalised communities, including minorities, differently-abled persons and transgender persons attended the conference. In his concluding remarks Ejaz Alam Augustine said that the government was introducing a bill to protect the rights of transgender persons in Punjab.

Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that the Commission would work on the recommendations of the VCs’ conference as there was need in the universities to develop quality human resources who were innovative and also sensitive to the social and community needs of tolerance among youth. UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen emphasised the social and cultural equal acceptance of students from marginalised communities on campus. Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and Ms Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad stressed the need for inclusive development in higher education.

Vice Chancellors Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Prof Dr Javed Akram, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Prof Dr Afzal, Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Prof Dr Sarfraz Khurshid, Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Dr Robeena Zakir addressed the conference and participated in a round table discussion.

PSIC sets up help desk: Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board, has established a help desk at the PSIC head office Al-Falah Building, The Mall to facilitate the industrialists and businesses in the province.

Managing Director PSIC Jamil Ahmed Jamil, Director Admin Wasim Abbas and Senior Director Yawar Mehdi along with PBIT officials inaugurated the help desk here on Thursday. Addressing on the occasion, MD PSIC Jamil Ahmed Jamil said that the establishment of the help desk would facilitate the industrialists and the business community to register their company or institution. The industrialists and the business community had to go to different offices to get their company registered. He said that all facilities such as elimination of delays in office operations and obtaining online certificates would be available under one roof for industrialists and traders instead of visiting different offices.