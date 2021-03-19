GCU gets Rs2m donation from alumnus

LAHORE:Dr Farooq Ahmed, an expatriate Old Ravian, has donated Rs2 million to Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for the scholarships of deserving students.

Vice-Chancellor and GCU-EFT Chairman Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and GCU-EFT Executive Committee President Iqbal Z Ahmed expressed gratitude to Dr Farooq Ahmed, saying that the university would initiate two perpetual golden scholarships from his generous donation. “Each golden scholarship will cover university fee and hostel expenses of one student every year,” Prof Zaidi said. Prof Zaidi added that this was the second donation of Rs2 million from Dr Farooq Ahmed, and now his total valuable contribution to the trust stood at Rs4 million. The VC hoped the donation would inspire other Old Ravians as well because this was the most exemplary way to pay back the debt of alma mater and support the financially-challenged students.