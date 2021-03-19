43 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 43 more patients died from COVID-19 and 1,824 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by P&SHD on Thursday, the death toll reached 5,894 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 191,186 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 17,127 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,583,075.