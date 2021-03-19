Two hit to death

LAHORE:A 30-year old man was killed by a speeding bus in the Kahna area on Thursday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing road near Gajju Matta when a rashly-driven bus ran over him, resulting into his instant death. Meanwhile, a 22-year old bike-rider was killed and another injured by a speeding car in H Block, Defence. The victim was identified as Tayyab. The car rider drove away. Bodies were shifted to morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 926 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,012 were injured. Out of this, 596 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals. Whereas, 416 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.