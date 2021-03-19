LWMC official suspended for poor cleanliness

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) paid surprise visits and expressed displeasure over bad cleanliness in various city localities on Thursday. CEO suspended Manager Operations Gulberg Hassan Khalid and supervisor of Valencia workshop Mehfooz Aslam. He said LWMC was striving hard to provide best possible cleanliness arrangements to the citizens of Lahore. Moreover, he commended Town Manager Atif Mosawwar for ensuring the best cleanliness arrangements at the Corona Vaccine Centre, Expo Centre.

CEO LWMC said that the department was following zero-tolerance policy and this has been implemented across the board without any discrimination.