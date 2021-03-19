‘Inter-provincial collaboration vital for disease prevention’

LAHORE:The inter-provincial cooperation and collaboration is essential for effective prevention and control on diseases and promotion of public health sector by joining hands in medical education, research and development and training of management cadre doctors.

The Institute of Public Health, (IPH), Lahore, would extend full cooperation to Provincial Health Services Academy, (PHSA), Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in all fields. These views were expressed by IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir while talking to a 32-member delegation of management cadre from PHSA, Peshawar, to IPH, Lahore. Headed by KP Provincial Health Services Academy Additional Director General Dr Ghazali Khan, the delegate were welcomed by the IPH dean and her senior staff members.

Talking to the delegation, Dr Zarfishan Tahir was of the view that presently no disease was confined to any city, province or even any country, therefore, it was time to launch joint and extensive efforts with a dedication to made the health sector stronger. Dr Zarfishan Tahir and her team members gave overview regarding the working and performance of the institute, disease prevention and control strategy, tracing, training and research and laboratory system.

The PHSA delegation visited the water testing lab, BSL-III laboratory for COVID tests, computer lab, Nutrition Department, MCH Centre and Medical & Paramedical Education Department of IPH. Thehead of the delegation acknowledged the efforts of IPH for promoting public health sector and appreciated the arrangements made for education and research specially establishment of the BSL-III lab. The IPH dean reiterated that IPH was ready to extend full cooperation and technical assistance and start joint programmes for education and training of medical professionals and management cadre doctors for provision of trained and efficient health managers to the health institutions to improve healthcare delivery systems in the hospitals.