Adequate facilities available for COVID-19 patients: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said adequate number of ventilators, HDUs, isolation wards and other facilities are available for COVID-19 patients.

She stated this while reviewing the arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients in different hospitals during a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SHME) Department Special Secretary Silawat Saeed, Additional Secretary Admin Amir Ghazi and Chief Planning officer Abdul Haq Bhatti also attended the meeting. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The Punjab government is utilising all-out resource for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Adequate resources are available for all designated facilities. We are seeing an alarming increase in the number of cases. I urge people to observe safety precautions.

The helpline of SHME Department is active. The tests of prisoners at Camp Jail will be conducted soon, the minister said. She said, “We have enhanced the treatment facilities for coronavirus patients. The vaccination process for people of over 60 years of age is underway. The current lockdown and restrictions had become necessary to control the spread of the virus. The restrictions will be softened after improvement in situation’’.

vaccination centre: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has decided to establish a vaccination centre in collaboration with health department at PMA House, 66-Ferozepur Road, Lahore, Pakistan. This was unanimously decided at an Executive Body meeting of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore held here on Thursday. The Council decided to hold meetings with Civil Society associations to highlight infringement of human rights in Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act.

The Council, through a resolution registered its reservations of non-registration of postgraduate qualifications of doctors by PMC. It was decided that a meeting will be conducted with President of PMC in future to address this issue.