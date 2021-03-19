close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

Suspected Jihadists kill 12 in Yemen

March 19, 2021

DUBAI: Suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen in Yemen killed four civilians and eight pro-government soldiers in a dawn attack on Thursday, launching grenades and firing machine guns on a southern checkpoint, an official said. The suspected Jihadists opened fire in the southern province of Abyan before escaping, the official told AFP, asking not to be named.

