Fri Mar 19, 2021
AFP
March 19, 2021

Azerbaijan pardons 38 jailed critics

World

BAKU: Azerbaijan’s strongman President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday pardoned 38 regime critics, labelled as "political prisoners" by rights groups. Western governments and activists have repeatedly criticised the leadership of the energy-rich Caucasus nation for jailing political opponents and critical journalists. Thursday’s move saw a total of 625 inmates pardoned, a decree released by Aliev’s office said.

